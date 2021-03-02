Lake Land to expand in-person class options in the fall

MATTOON — Lake Land College has announced a fall semester schedule that includes a mix of in-person, virtual and online courses so that students can select the format that best fits their personal preference.

“We are excited to plan for a more traditional mix of class offerings for the fall,” said President Josh Bullock in a statement. “We are grateful for the resiliency of our students, faculty and staff. We have learned a great deal in the past 12 months and will be holding on to things that are working well in the online environment to support students and their learning.

Bullock said Lake Land is hopeful that the nation will continue on a positive trajectory in mitigating COVID-19, and that the college's employees and students will soon have the opportunity to receive a vaccination. He said Lake Land will remain flexible in planning, while closely following local, state and national guidelines.