Lake Land to expand in-person class options in the fall

MATTOON — Lake Land College has announced a fall semester schedule that includes a mix of in-person, virtual and online courses so that students can select the format that best fits their personal preference.
“We are excited to plan for a more traditional mix of class offerings for the fall,” said President Josh Bullock in a statement. “We are grateful for the resiliency of our students, faculty and staff. We have learned a great deal in the past 12 months and will be holding on to things that are working well in the online environment to support students and their learning.
Bullock said Lake Land is hopeful that the nation will continue on a positive trajectory in mitigating COVID-19, and that the college's employees and students will soon have the opportunity to receive a vaccination. He said Lake Land will remain flexible in planning, while closely following local, state and national guidelines.
“The safety protocols Lake Land College established a year ago are working well, and the college plans to continue them into the summer and fall,” Bullock said. “Facemasks, daily self-screenings and social distancing will continue to be required to maintain a safe learning environment.”
Summer and fall class schedules are available on the college website at lakelandcollege.edu. Current and prospective students can connect with campus offices or faculty and staff via phone, email, Zoom or in-person by appointment.
The summer schedule follows a more traditional summer mix of course formats where most classes are offered online or virtually, with some in-person options. In the fall schedule, students will have the option to choose from in-person, online or virtual formats for many classes. With virtual offerings, students can expect to meet online at specific scheduled times.
To learn more about the college or to get started in the enrollment process, visit lakelandcollege.edu/getting-started. Registration for both terms opens March 24.