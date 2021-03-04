Lake Land to hold tuition and fees at current levels for 2021-2022

MATTOON — Lake Land College announced on Thursday that it anticipates the Board of Trustees will keep tuition and fees at the current rates for academic year 2021-2022.
The board is scheduled to vote on this tuition and fee freeze during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in Webb Hall, a meeting that will also be accessible by teleconference at 1-866-806-7140, ID 75526.
Lake Land President Josh Bullock said in a press release that the college is committed to providing an affordable, accessible educational option to its communities.
"We are diligent in planning to minimize budget increases and are pleased that this diligence has paid off with the opportunity to maintain the current tuition and fee structure,” Bullock said. “If approved, tuition and fees will remain the same, allowing students and families the opportunity to build a plan to pay for college for the next school year.”
In-district tuition for one credit hour will remain at $110.50, effective with the summer term. Fees, including textbook rental, will remain at $32.17 per credit hour. An average student enrolls in 30 credit hours per year, putting tuition, fees and textbook rental for one year at $4,280.10.
The recently published fall schedule offers a mix of in-person, virtual and online course options. When building a schedule, students can select the format that best fits their needs. Registration for summer and fall opens March 24.
“Lake Land College continues to be one of the best values to those pursuing higher education," Bullock said. "The college’s tuition and fees are about one-quarter of the cost of attending a four-year university and are significantly less than a technical or private college. Our national ranking as one of the best community colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute is a testament to the quality education a student will receive when investing in Lake Land."
The college has several resources to help students afford college, including financial aid grants and loans to those who qualify, scholarships and a monthly payment plan.