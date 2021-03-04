Lake Land to hold tuition and fees at current levels for 2021-2022

MATTOON — Lake Land College announced on Thursday that it anticipates the Board of Trustees will keep tuition and fees at the current rates for academic year 2021-2022.

The board is scheduled to vote on this tuition and fee freeze during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in Webb Hall, a meeting that will also be accessible by teleconference at 1-866-806-7140, ID 75526.

Lake Land President Josh Bullock said in a press release that the college is committed to providing an affordable, accessible educational option to its communities.

"We are diligent in planning to minimize budget increases and are pleased that this diligence has paid off with the opportunity to maintain the current tuition and fee structure,” Bullock said. “If approved, tuition and fees will remain the same, allowing students and families the opportunity to build a plan to pay for college for the next school year.”