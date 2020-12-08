Lake Land to hold Winter virtual commencement ceremony

MATTOON — Lake Land College has announced that it plans to honor graduates at its first Winter Virtual Commencement Ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 21.
The winter event is part of ongoing COVID-19 modifications at Lake Land, which also held a Spring Virtual Commencement Ceremony after having to cancel its traditional in-person ceremony due to public health restrictions on the size of gatherings.
“Completing a college degree or certificate is a milestone worthy of great celebration in the best of circumstances, but succeeding during these unprecedented times is remarkable and very worthy of celebration,” said Lake Land President Josh Bullock in a press release. “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of the Laker Nation Class of 2020 at the college’s first-ever Winter Virtual Commencement Ceremony.”
Lake Land reported that the virtual ceremony will include many aspects of the traditional commencement ceremony, such as speakers and the reading of graduates’ names.
The ceremony will premiere on the college’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m. Dec. 21. A link to the ceremony will be available from the college’s home page and then available on the graduation webpage at lakelandcollege.edu/admissions/graduation.
