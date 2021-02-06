Lake Land to sell old Workforce Development Center furniture

MATTOON — Lake Land College plans to prepare for its new Workforce Development Center opening on campus by selling furniture from the current center, which is located in leased space in the former Walmart building.

The Lake Land Board of Trustees is scheduled during its meeting Monday night to vote on declaring various office and classroom furniture items at the current Workforce Development Center, 305 Richmond Ave. East, as being surplus. Lake Land has constructed a new center on the northwest edge of campus next to the West Classroom Building and is set to open it later this year.

Other items the board will consider listing as surplus include a 1999 Benson 45-foot spread axle, flat bed trailer and a 2005 Chevrolet Venture van.

"As with past surplus items, we will seek the best financial route to follow in disposing of these items. Those routes could include sales to individuals, auction house consignment, and/or wholesale purchasers," said Vice President for Business Services Greg Nuxoll in a report to the board.

