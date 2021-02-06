 Skip to main content
Lake Land to sell old Workforce Development Center furniture
Lake Land to sell old Workforce Development Center furniture

MATTOON — Lake Land College plans to prepare for its new Workforce Development Center opening on campus by selling furniture from the current center, which is located in leased space in the former Walmart building.

The Lake Land Board of Trustees is scheduled during its meeting Monday night to vote on declaring various office and classroom furniture items at the current Workforce Development Center, 305 Richmond Ave. East, as being surplus. Lake Land has constructed a new center on the northwest edge of campus next to the West Classroom Building and is set to open it later this year.

Other items the board will consider listing as surplus include a 1999 Benson 45-foot spread axle, flat bed trailer and a 2005 Chevrolet Venture van.

"As with past surplus items, we will seek the best financial route to follow in disposing of these items. Those routes could include sales to individuals, auction house consignment, and/or wholesale purchasers," said Vice President for Business Services Greg Nuxoll in a report to the board.

In other matters, the board is scheduled to hear a report on spring semester 10th day enrollment and an update on how faculty have been adapting instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board also will consider hiring Stuppy Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri, for $169,000 to construct a 30-by-60-foot greenhouse for the college's education program at the Illinois Department of Corrections' Joliet Treatment Center.

Monday's meeting will be at 6 p.m. in Webb Hall on campus, where access is limited due to the pandemic. Those wishing to attend the meeting remotely can visit https://lakelandcollege.zoom.us/j/95374415220?pwd=K1picW9MZnRHc3Q3Yk5ZanQzZC83QT09, meeting ID: 953 7441 5220, passcode 790542; or by calling 1-312-626-6799.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

