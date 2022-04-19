Lake Land to shore up power supply, get new Fitness Center floor

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees took actions Monday night to shore up its campus electrical power supply against outages and to install new flooring in the Fitness Center.

The board approved new data center uninterrupted power supply units for the college's data center. These units are intended to maintain power in the data center long enough to switch to the backup generator or allow for a controlled shutdown of equipment. The project cost will be $290,729 from the college's fund balance, and Lake Land is working with Dell Technologies on this project.

In addition, the board approved the $54,780 bid from Carpet Weaver’s Inc. of Champaign for installing a rolled rubber flooring over the worn concrete floor in the Fitness Center at the Field House.

The regular monthly meeting Monday night also served as the annual reorganizational meeting for the executive positions on the board. Officers elected for a one-year term were Mike Sullivan as chair, Gary Cadwell as vice chair, and Tom Wright as secretary.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

