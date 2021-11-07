Lake Land to vote on employee retention incentive amid COVID-19

MATTOON — Lake Land College may provide a one-time retention incentive to employees who have remained at the college during the COVID-19 pandemic and worker shortages.

The Lake Land Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on the college administration's retention proposal during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the Board and Administration Center. President Josh Bullock wrote in a report to the board that with the pandemic now in its 20th month of significant impact on college operations, it continues to place an undue burden on the workload of Lake Land's employees.

"I am proud of how our faculty and staff have responded to the pandemic and the efforts they have undertaken to ensure a quality educational experience for our students," Bullock said. "We are thankful our staff have remained engaged at the college during such challenging times."

Bullock said the administration recommends giving a one-time employee retention incentive at various levels of employee classifications to those who have remained at the college during the current fall semester. The incentive would cover full-time employees, $1,500; part-time regular, $750; part-time non-regular, $150; adjunct instructors, $150; and Illinois Department of Corrections or Department of Juvenile Justice contract employees, $100 to $250.

"At a time when short-term inflation is placing downward pressure on spending power, and opportunities for employment are plentiful, we are thankful our employees have remained engaged at the college during such challenging times," Bullock said. He added that funds for the incentive were built into Lake Land's fiscal year 2022 budget.

In other matters, the board is slated to vote on engaging with Planning Design Studio of St. Louis for landscape architect services for a multiyear campus beautification plan. Vice President for Business Services Greg Nuxoll reported to the board that campus landscaping will be "refreshed and rejuvenated" through this plan. Nuxoll said he will work with Planning Design Studio on a formal contract with hopes of starting design work in 2022.

The board also is set to vote on extending Lake Land's control and monitoring systems contract with Dynamic Controls Inc. of East Peoria for three years at a rate of $45,466 per year, which is an increase of $4,278. The contract covers maintenance and repairs for automated doors and for hearing and air conditioning systems for the Mattoon campus and the Kluthe Center in Effingham.

Additionally, the board will consider increasing its maximum bid price for purchasing a replacement class B bucket truck for the college's commercial driver's license education program from $40,000 to $60,000 due to demand for trucks and lack of vehicles available amid supply chain issues related to the pandemic.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

