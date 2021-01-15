Lake Land uses COVID-19 modified student recruiting efforts

"What (COVID-19) has changed is really everything," Hartke said. For instance, she said recruiters can still visit students in person at several high schools but must rely on online communications for the remaining majority that have more stringent COVID-19 restrictions. "Every school has different policies and procedures as far as visitors go."

Hartke said the admissions office holds video conferences with students at many high school, but some schools do not have the technology infrastructure needed to easily utilize this service. She said the recruiters adapted to this challenge by recording a series of instructional videos to help students with the admissions process, noting that this has increased the content on Lake Land's YouTube channel.

"Even after the pandemic, we think this is going to be vital to students," said Admissions Representative Olivia Koester. She said the videos will be particularly helpful for prospective students who live far from campus. She noted that Lake Land is scheduled to hold a series of Nursing Week virtual information sessions in late January.