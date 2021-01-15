Lake Land uses COVID-19 modified student recruiting efforts

MATTOON — Lake Land College's recruiters have been continuing to adapt the ways they reach out to prospective student and stay in contact with them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Admissions Representative Pam Hartke said COVID-19 has affected how she and her colleagues work with students at the 31 public high schools in Lake Land's community college district, plus various private schools and alternative education settings. They provide these students with information on the college's academic options and enrollment procedures, as well as financial aid and scholarship opportunities.
"We really help them step by step with the admissions process," Hartke said.
In addition, Community Outreach Coordinator Madison Delks said the pandemic has affected how the admissions office works with area businesses to help their employees enroll in courses that can help them advance in their fields. The admissions offices also assists students in area general educational development courses and in the educational programs that Lake Land offers for Illinois Department of Corrections facilities.
"What (COVID-19) has changed is really everything," Hartke said. For instance, she said recruiters can still visit students in person at several high schools but must rely on online communications for the remaining majority that have more stringent COVID-19 restrictions. "Every school has different policies and procedures as far as visitors go."
Hartke said the admissions office holds video conferences with students at many high school, but some schools do not have the technology infrastructure needed to easily utilize this service. She said the recruiters adapted to this challenge by recording a series of instructional videos to help students with the admissions process, noting that this has increased the content on Lake Land's YouTube channel.
"Even after the pandemic, we think this is going to be vital to students," said Admissions Representative Olivia Koester. She said the videos will be particularly helpful for prospective students who live far from campus. She noted that Lake Land is scheduled to hold a series of Nursing Week virtual information sessions in late January.
Coordinator for Strategic Student Communication & Initiatives Michelle Zumbahlen said Lake Land also has begun offering the Calendly online scheduling platform to help prospective students keep track of admissions appointments and events.
Zumbahlen said she and her colleagues look forward to seeing prospective students in person again when events can resume and to making connections with them that cannot be replicated in a virtual environment, but they are adapting in the meantime.
"Everything is changing. The situation is so fluid. We just keep trying new things," Hartke said.