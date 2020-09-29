Laker Nest Bookstore featured in national magazine

MATTOON — The Laker Nest Bookstore at Lake Land College was one of six college stores from across the nation featured in The College Store Magazine’s 15th Annual Store Design Showcase.

Located in the Luther Student Center, the new Laker Nest Bookstore was completed in November 2019. Prior to the current store’s completion, the bookstore had occupied an originally temporary pole barn for more than 40 years.

The new space has allowed the store to both facilitate students’ class material needs and provide easy access to Laker merchandise throughout the year. Not only has the new design increased the store’s functionality, it has the potential to enhance school spirit and community support via access to Laker merchandise.

Amanda Arena, coordinator of bookstore operations, said the transition has received an extremely positive response from the Lake Land College community.

“This is likely one of the biggest changes in appearance and functionality on our campus,” Arena said. “We have had quite a few people come to check out the new store, and every time they leave really impressed.”

The Laker Nest Bookstore also has an online store stocked with plenty of Laker gear as well.