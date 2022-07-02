Lakeview College of Nursing names interim dean

CHARLESTON — Brittany Lawson of Paris has been named interim dean of nursing at Lakeview College of Nursing.

Lawson is currently enrolled in a Ph.D. nursing education program at Liberty University, where she recently completed the executive certificate in nursing education leadership. She holds a master of science in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University and is a certified nurse educator.

"I have enjoyed working with students at Lakeview in my faculty role and look forward to being able to serve them in a different capacity," Lawson said.

Lawson brings over 12 years of healthcare and nursing experience. She has served Lakeview since 2019 as an assistant professor teaching a variety of theory and clinical courses. She has also served as an active member of Lakeview's Faculty Organization, Professional Development Committee, Admissions Committee, and the Satisfactory Academic Progress Ad-hoc-Committee.

In addition to teaching, Lawson has been an item writer for the National League for Nursing and a mentor for faculty, a graduate student, and a nursing colleague through Sigma Theta Tau International.

Lawson has been the recipient and a nominee of the DAISY Awards for exceptional nursing faculty and received the Illinois Nurse Educator Fellowship from the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

"Lawson's experience and leadership demonstrate an alignment with the mission and vision of Lakeview College of Nursing," according to Sheila Mingee, the president of LCN.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.