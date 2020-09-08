 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lakeview seeks third-party comments for accreditation
0 comments

Lakeview seeks third-party comments for accreditation

{{featured_button_text}}

DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing is seeking comments regarding the program's qualifications for accreditation in preparation for its periodic evaluation by its national accrediting agency.

The public is invited to submit comments regarding Lakeview College of Nursing to the following:

Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) thirdpartycomments@ccneaccreditation.org

All third-party comments submitted to CCNE must be written in English, consistent with CCNE's policy on Conduct of Business in English. These written third-party comments will be received by CCNE until 21 days before the scheduled visit. This means all comments must be received by CCNE by September 14, 2020.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News