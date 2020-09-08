Lakeview seeks third-party comments for accreditation

DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing is seeking comments regarding the program's qualifications for accreditation in preparation for its periodic evaluation by its national accrediting agency.

The public is invited to submit comments regarding Lakeview College of Nursing to the following:

All third-party comments submitted to CCNE must be written in English, consistent with CCNE's policy on Conduct of Business in English. These written third-party comments will be received by CCNE until 21 days before the scheduled visit. This means all comments must be received by CCNE by September 14, 2020.