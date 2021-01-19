Lakeview student, faculty member receive DAISY Award

DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing recently honored a student and a faculty member with a DAISY award.

This meaningful award was presented during the fall semester to Lindsey Ball, an LCN student from Charleston, and Caitlin Marion, an LCN faculty member.

Ball, a student on the College's Charleston Campus, was recognized for "showing compassion and caring to a stranger during his time of need," according to Becky Castillo, the LCN staff member who nominated her for the award.

Castillo said that Ball stopped on her way to work to assist an elderly man in the parking lot of a local grocery store. She saw that he had scrapes and cuts after falling and immediately came to the college located near the grocery store to get some supplies so that she could provide aid. After the man refused medical treatment she made sure he got home safely.

The faculty recipient, Marion, began teaching at Lakeview during the Fall 2020 semester. She was described by Abby Sellek, the student who nominated her for the award, as someone who always goes above and beyond to ensure that her students are learning to the best of their ability. "This instructor works endlessly to be there for her students in any way possible," said Sellek.