Lakeview student, faculty member receive DAISY Award

DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing recently honored a student and a faculty member with a DAISY award.
This meaningful award was presented during the fall semester to Lindsey Ball, an LCN student from Charleston, and Caitlin Marion, an LCN faculty member.
Ball, a student on the College's Charleston Campus, was recognized for "showing compassion and caring to a stranger during his time of need," according to Becky Castillo, the LCN staff member who nominated her for the award.
Castillo said that Ball stopped on her way to work to assist an elderly man in the parking lot of a local grocery store. She saw that he had scrapes and cuts after falling and immediately came to the college located near the grocery store to get some supplies so that she could provide aid. After the man refused medical treatment she made sure he got home safely.
The faculty recipient, Marion, began teaching at Lakeview during the Fall 2020 semester. She was described by Abby Sellek, the student who nominated her for the award, as someone who always goes above and beyond to ensure that her students are learning to the best of their ability. "This instructor works endlessly to be there for her students in any way possible," said Sellek.
"During a harder time of the semester, after reaching out to this instructor about stress and frustrations, this instructor took her time to work through the issue and ensure the student was emotionally okay and was truly understanding. and compassionate about the situation and took measures to help," explained Sellek in her nomination of Marion.
Ball and Marion both received a DAISY award certificate, pin, and a Healer's Touch sculpture.
The other nominations for the student award included the following: Hope Dykes of Danville, Michaela Hallett of Westville, Ashlie Hannagan of Gifford, Shannon O'Malley of Chicago, and Marranda Steffen of Effingham.
The other nominations for the faculty award included the following: Michele Bergen of Covington, Ind.; Eleni Key of Brocton, Cynthia Lammert of Champaign, Christina Smalley of Bismarck, and Rita Wallace of Marshall.
The DAISY Foundation is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died at the age of 33, from complications of an auto-immune disease. Patrick's family was very touched by the remarkable compassion and clinical skill demonstrated by Patrick's nurses during his illness, so they created DAISY to recognize exceptional nurses everywhere. LCN has partnered with DAISY to present awards to extraordinary nursing students and faculty members.
More information about the DAISY award and LCN's online nomination form can be found at https://www.lakeviewcol.edu/daisy-award.