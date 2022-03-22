Learn how to apply for Illinois government positions

EFFINGHAM — Applyingm for the many jobs available with the state of Illinois will be the subject of a Thursday, March 31, presentation at the Effingham Public Library.

The session will be led by Kelly Firebaugh, human resources representative for the Department of Children and Family Services.

The event runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Bauer Room.

The state of Illinois has many open positions across many specialties. One of the departments with the most opportunities is the Department of Children and Family Services, but anyone interested in learning how to apply for state positions is welcome to attend.

Attendees will learn how to navigate the application process, how education, training and experience matches up with the requirements of various positions and how the CMS100 Employment application works.

Registration is required and space is limited.

Go online to effinghamlibrary.org, call 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org to register for this free event.

