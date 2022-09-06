Learn self-management skills for chronic health conditions at Extension sessions

Ignoring a chronic condition will not make it go away, and suffering is simply a poor management technique. So, if you live with a long-term health condition, why not learn how to more effectively manage it and live an active and fulfilling life?

Believe it or not, although the specifics of managing each condition vary, the skills for managing most chronic conditions are actually quite similar.

Take Charge of Your Health is a program designed to help you become a better health manager. Cheri Burcham and Tessa Hobbs-Curley, educators with the University of Illinois Extension have teamed up to provide this program online. Classes will be offered weekly from 1-3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoons starting Oct. 27 and ending Dec. 8 (no session on Nov. 24).

This six-week series will be available to the public online by using the free video conferencing platform Zoom. Prospective participants will need to register online by Friday, Oct. 21 at go.illinois.edu/TakeCharge2022 or by e-mailing Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu.

Topics include dealing with difficult emotions; improving and maintaining strength, flexibility, and endurance; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; and much more.

There is no cost to participate.