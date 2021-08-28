Learn self-management skills for chronic health conditions

MATTOON — Ignoring a chronic condition will not make it go away, and suffering is a poor management technique. If you live with a long-term health condition, why not learn how to more effectively manage it and live an active and fulfilling life?

Although the specifics of managing each health condition vary, the skills for managing most chronic conditions are quite similar.

Take Charge of Your Health is a program designed to help you become a better health manager. Tessa Hobbs-Curley and Cheri Burcham, family life educators for University of Illinois Extension have teamed up to provide this program online. This interactive series will be offered weekly from 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 15 and ending Oct. 20.

Discover healthy ways to live with chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease and others. Find practical ways of dealing with pain and fatigue, discover better nutrition and exercise choices, understand new treatment choices, and learn better ways to talk with your doctors and family about your health. There is no cost to participate but participants are highly encouraged to attend as many sessions as possible.

This six-week series will be available by using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Prospective participants will need to register online at web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=23858 or contact the McDonough County Extension office. Once registered a confirmation e-mail with webinar connection details will be sent along with information on who to contact to receive additional tech support.

Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.

