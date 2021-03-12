Learn to plant potatoes in a bucket at Extension workshop

Do you have limited space but would like to grow potatoes? Looking for an easier way to harvest potatoes? Growing potatoes in containers is a great option. Almost any vegetable can be grown successfully in a container, and potatoes are no exception.
Join local Master Gardener Donna Bopp to learn how to grow potatoes in a five-gallon bucket. Learn about the different types of soil to use, the best location, and basic information about container gardening.
This workshop will be held on Saturday, March 27, at 9 a.m. at 4-H Center, Coles County Fairgrounds, 603 W. Madison Ave., Charleston. Participants will leave with a five-gallon bucket planted with a seed potato and know how to care for it properly.
Workshop participation is limited to fifteen individuals. To register visit extension.illinois.edu/ccdms or call the Mattoon Extension office (217) 345-7034. The cost of this workshop is $10. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. Please bring gardening gloves and drinking water.
If you need an accommodation in order to participate, email uie-ccdms@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
For more information on University of Illinois Extension programming in Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby county, visit http://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms or call (217) 543-3755.