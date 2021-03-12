Learn to plant potatoes in a bucket at Extension workshop

Do you have limited space but would like to grow potatoes? Looking for an easier way to harvest potatoes? Growing potatoes in containers is a great option. Almost any vegetable can be grown successfully in a container, and potatoes are no exception.

Join local Master Gardener Donna Bopp to learn how to grow potatoes in a five-gallon bucket. Learn about the different types of soil to use, the best location, and basic information about container gardening.

This workshop will be held on Saturday, March 27, at 9 a.m. at 4-H Center, Coles County Fairgrounds, 603 W. Madison Ave., Charleston. Participants will leave with a five-gallon bucket planted with a seed potato and know how to care for it properly.

Workshop participation is limited to fifteen individuals. To register visit extension.illinois.edu/ccdms or call the Mattoon Extension office (217) 345-7034. The cost of this workshop is $10. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. Please bring gardening gloves and drinking water.

If you need an accommodation in order to participate, email uie-ccdms@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.