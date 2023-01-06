 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Learn to preserve food safely with Illinois Extension

  • 0

Growing your own vegetables is a cost-effective way of ensuring you eat your five-a-day. However, it can be tricky to figure out what vegetables grow best in different seasons, especially fall and winter.

ARTHUR — Home gardening and food preservation have become more popular during the past few years.

People are taking advantage of preserving food at home to enjoy the fruits of their labor throughout the year. Learn how to water-bath and pressure can with University of Illinois Extension’s afternoon class sponsored by the Arthur Public Library District.

"Yes! You Can: Preserving Safely" will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the library, 225 S. Walnut in Arthur. Nutrition and Wellness Educator Caitlin Mellendorf will share up-to-date information to increase confidence in safely preserving at home and explain the steps to get started or refresh current skills. Participants may also bring their dial-gauge pressure canner lids to be tested.

Mattoon YMCA announces winter sports leagues for youth and adults

The event is free, but participants should contact the library by Feb. 1 at 217-543-2037 or email admin@arthurlibrary.org to register. For more information, contact Caitlin at chuth2@illinois.edu or 217-877-6042.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News