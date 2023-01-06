Learn to preserve food safely with Illinois Extension

ARTHUR — Home gardening and food preservation have become more popular during the past few years.

People are taking advantage of preserving food at home to enjoy the fruits of their labor throughout the year. Learn how to water-bath and pressure can with University of Illinois Extension’s afternoon class sponsored by the Arthur Public Library District.

"Yes! You Can: Preserving Safely" will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the library, 225 S. Walnut in Arthur. Nutrition and Wellness Educator Caitlin Mellendorf will share up-to-date information to increase confidence in safely preserving at home and explain the steps to get started or refresh current skills. Participants may also bring their dial-gauge pressure canner lids to be tested.

The event is free, but participants should contact the library by Feb. 1 at 217-543-2037 or email admin@arthurlibrary.org to register. For more information, contact Caitlin at chuth2@illinois.edu or 217-877-6042.

