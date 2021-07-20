Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship awarded to five MHS graduates

MATTOON — A total of $30,500 has been awarded to graduates of Mattoon High School from the Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship Fund.

Sadie Armstrong is a 2020 graduate of Mattoon High School. She plans to attend Brigham Young University to study piano performance.

Maia Huddleston is a 2019 graduate of Mattoon High School. She is attending Illinois State University and studies mass media.

Jolie Osborn is a 2019 graduate of Mattoon High School. She is attending Eastern Illinois University. She is pursuing a degree in graphic design.

Katherine Shamdin is a 2019 graduate of Mattoon High School and attends University of Iowa where she studies dance and enterprise leadership.

Zachary Smith is a 2019 graduate of Mattoon High School. He is attending Millikin University and pursuing a degree in music education.

The Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship was created to provide college scholarships to one or more Mattoon graduates who major or will major in visual or performing arts.

The scholarship was named in honor of Carl Lebovitz and James K. Lively, formerly of Mattoon. Lively worked as a freelance translator of many Slavic languages and was a patron of the arts during all of his adult life. He died in 1998. Lebovitz, also a language translator, was a founding member of the Mattoon Arts Council and a patron of the arts throughout his life. He participated in local theatrical productions over the years, and was the Journal Gazette/Times-Courier's arts reviewer-at-large for 30 years. Lebovitz died in 2009.

The Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship has reached its seventh year of awarding scholarships to applicants who are graduates of Mattoon High School and major in the visual or performing arts.

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 180 affiliated funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or amanda@enrichingourcommunity.org.

