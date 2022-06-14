Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship awarded to seven Mattoon graduates

MATTOON — A total of $33,000 has been awarded to graduates of Mattoon High School from the Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship Fund.

Mack Graham is a 2020 graduate and attends Eastern Illinois University studying visual and performing arts.

Abigail Carter is a 2021 graduate and attendsNorthern Illinois University studying visual arts.

Zachary Smith is a 2019 graduate and attends Millikin University studying music education.

Katherine Shamdin is a 2019 graduate and attends University of Iowa studying dance and enterprise leadership.

Jolie Osborn is a 2019 graduate and attends Eastern Illinois University studying graphic design.

Maia Huddleston is a 2019 graduate and attends Illinois State University studying mass media.

Andrew Coffey is a 2021 graduate and attends Eastern Illinois University studying video production.

The Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship was created to provide college scholarships to one or more Mattoon graduates who major or will major in visual or performing arts. The scholarship was named in honor of Carl Lebovitz and James K. Lively, formerly of Mattoon.

Lively worked as a freelance translator of many Slavic languages and was a patron of the arts during all of his adult life. He died in 1998.

Lebovitz, also a language translator, was a founding member of the Mattoon Arts Council and a patron of the arts throughout his life. He participated in local theatrical productions over the years, and was the Journal Gazette/Times-Courier's arts reviewer-at-large for 30 years. Lebovitz died in 2009.

For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, president/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or alex@enrichingourcommunity.org.

