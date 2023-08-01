MATTOON — A total of $33,000 has been awarded to graduates of Mattoon High School from the Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship Fund.

Sadie Armstrong is a 2021 graduate and attends Brigham Young University – Provo studying visual and performing arts with a minor in business.

Abigail Carter is a 2021 graduate and attends Northern Illinois University studying visual arts.

Andrew Coffey is a 2021 graduate and attends Eastern Illinois University pursuing video production.

Sophia Rhine is a 2023 graduate and will be attending Lake Land College to study business and visual and performing arts.

DeAnna Tell is a 2021 graduate and is attending Lake Land studying visual and performing arts.

Laney Wright is a 2023 graduate and will be attending Eastern Illinois University to study business and visual and performing arts.

The Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship was created to provide college scholarships to one or more Mattoon graduates who major or will major in visual or performing arts. The scholarship was named in honor of Carl Lebovitz and James K. Lively, formerly of Mattoon.

Lively worked as a freelance translator of many Slavic languages and was a patron of the arts during all of his adult life. He died in 1998.

Lebovitz, also a language translator, was a founding member of the Mattoon Arts Council and a patron of the arts throughout his life. He participated in local theatrical productions over the years and was the Journal Gazette/Times-Courier’s arts reviewer-at-large for 30 years. Lebovitz died in 2009.