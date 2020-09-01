Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship awarded to six MHS graduates

The Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship was created to provide college scholarships to one or more Mattoon graduates who major or will major in visual or performing arts. The scholarship was named in honor of Carl Lebovitz and James K. Lively, formerly of Mattoon. Lively worked as a freelance translator of many Slavic languages and was a patron of the arts during all of his adult life. He died in 1998. Lebovitz, also a language translator, was a founding member of the Mattoon Arts Council and a patron of the arts throughout his life. He participated in local theatrical productions over the years, and was the Journal Gazette/Times-Courier's arts reviewer-at-large for 30 years. Lebovitz died in 2009. The Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship has reached its seventh year of awarding scholarships to applicants who are graduates of Mattoon High School and major in the visual or performing arts.