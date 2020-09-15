Lessons in green schoolyards benefit kindergarteners, especially girls

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

URBANA — Amid one of the strangest back-to-school seasons in modern history, many teachers, parents, and caregivers are struggling to enrich their students’ experiences beyond screen-based learning.

A new study from University of Illinois researchers suggests daily outdoor lessons in green spaces could boost self-regulation in young children, setting them up for greater academic and social-emotional success.

“Self-regulation is a foundational element for learning in school, and kindergarten is a critical time for its development. If a child has good self-regulation, they're able to regulate their emotions, physical movements, and attention which in turn helps them to stay on task, inhibit impulses, and learn without disrupting peers,” says Andrea Faber Taylor, teaching assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences at Illinois and co-author on the Journal of Environmental Psychology study.

Taylor’s research shows kindergarteners receiving daily lessons outdoors in school-adjacent green spaces had greater self-regulation after the semester-long intervention period than children who only learned outside once per week.