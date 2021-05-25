Lincoln Presidential Library offers exclusive workshop for teachers

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum invites teachers to apply for a five-day workshop in July that will help them learn to cultivate the historians of tomorrow.

Only 21 teachers will be selected for this exclusive program, which highlights best practices for developing students' historical thinking and research skills and engaging them in the study of the past. The immersive workshop, led by the ALPLM Education Division, includes discussions with historians, assistance from librarians and access to the ALPLM’s vast historical collection.

There is no cost for the program, called “Cultivating Future Historians: Using Primary Sources to Teach Historical Thinking Skills.” Teachers selected to participate will receive stipends of $795 to help with the cost of transportation and lodging.

The deadline to submit an application is Friday, June 4. More information is available at www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov/TeacherWorkshop. If you have any questions, please email ALPLM.Education@illinois.gov.