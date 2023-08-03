SPRINGFIELD —The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The event features a free day of games and crafts for children and helpful services for parents and caregivers.

Children will get to answer trivia questions, interact with a tornado machine, explore robotics by racing Hexbugs on a Lego track and much more.

Parents can get free haircuts for the kids, learn about resources offered by the Lincoln Public Library, pickup materials from the Department of Natural Resources and get safety information from the FBI and National Weather Service.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Springfield’s Union Square Park, 500 E. Madison St. next to the Lincoln Presidential Museum. In case of rain, it will be held in the presidential library. Free parking is available in the ALPLM’s parking garage at Sixth and Madison.

For more information, go to PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov.

