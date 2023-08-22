MATTOON — Lake Land College is excited to invest in the strength and development of its local communities with a rebuilt community education program and new class offerings.

Lake Land community education offers classes in knitting and food sanitation.

The knitting course is designed for beginners and will be held from 6-8 p.m. on September 13, 20 and 27. The course costs $75, which includes all three class sessions and knitting supplies. The three class sessions will all be held in room 102 of Lake Land’s Workforce Development Center.

The food sanitation class will be held on Sept. 22 from 4-8 p.m. and September 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The course costs $125, which includes both class sessions and a voucher to take the food sanitation exam. Only 12 total spots are available for the course, so interested students are encouraged to register early. Both class sessions will be held in room 105 of the Workforce Development Center.

Lake Land’s community education program also provides testing for individuals to become qualified paraprofessional teacher’s aides. Testing preparation and examinations are available year-round by appointment only. Initial exams cost $135 and retakes cost $50.

The community education program also offers unique opportunities for senior citizens. Through the program, Lake Land organizes monthly day trip events for seniors to visit locations such as the Shelbyville Hot Air Balloon Festival, Aikman Wildlife Park, the Effingham Performance Center.

The program is also working to develop numerous classes in topics such as dancing, cake baking and decorating, art, community growth. Individuals are also welcome to make requests and suggestions for future classes.

To learn more, contact Shelly Martin, community and professional programs coordinator, by email at smartin2@lakelandcollege.edu or by phone at 217-234-5087.

To register for any of the available classes, tests or events, contact Martin or visit lakelandcollege.edu/learn.

Mattoon-area places through the years Young Radiator Oil well New post office Memorial District Hospital Mattoon Mounters Kozy Log Illinois Central Railroad depot Downtown Downtown