Local author book signings at Effingham Public Library

EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is pleased to announce two upcoming events by local authors.

The library will host local author Kathy Fearday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in the Fearday Café.

Fearday’s book, "Civil War Letters of Dr. Henry Eversman," features the letters of her great grandfather, a doctor during the Civil War. Dr. Henry Eversman wrote these letters from 1860–1865. Eversman wrote to Caroline Waschefort and shared every day happenings in our country at that turbulent time of history.

“These letters have been passed down in our family and I always wanted to preserve and share the history that they hold” explained Fearday.

Fearday will sign copies of her book and copies of the book will be for sale for $50.

The library will also hold an author visit and reading with Dee Hartmann at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 in the library’s Workman Room.

Released in July, "The Pleasure Prescription" was co-authored with sexuality educator Elizabeth Wood and is the culmination of more than 50 years of combined experiences helping women heal sexual pain in their respective practices.

Hartmann, who grew up in Effingham and graduated from Effingham High School, earned a degree in physical therapy from Northwestern University Physical Therapy and then her doctor of physical therapy degree from St. Ambrose University. As part of her participation in the American Physical Therapy Association's Section on Women's Health, Hartmann served as the originating chairperson of the task force responsible for creating the Certificate of Achievement in Pelvic Physical Therapy.

Books will be available for purchase for $21.95. Registration is not necessary.

For more information, contact Lisa Hutson, programming and reference coordinator at 217-342-2464 or lisa@effinghamlibrary.org.

