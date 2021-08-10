 Skip to main content
Local author’s work added to Effingham library’s electronic collection

EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is pleased to announce that Kathleen Fearday’s book, "Civil War Letters of Dr. Henry Eversman," has been added to the library’s online electronic collection, "Libby."

Effingham Public Library cardholders can find "Civil War Letters of Dr. Henry Eversman" by downloading and logging into the Libby app by Overdrive.

“We’re excited to be able to share Mrs. Fearday’s book with our online users,” Amanda McKay, library director explained. “It’s our hope that more local authors choose to make their work available through the Community Read option that Overdrive offers.”

