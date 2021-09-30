Local author to sign first book

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library is excited to host local author, Mallory Weber, for a signing on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Fearday Cafe area.

Published by Austin Macauley this past July, "The Beaten Heart," is Weber’s first book.

An adult fiction title, "The Beaten Heart" shares the story of Melanie Dickson, a character who has to decide is she should pick the practical, safe choice or follow her heart and the one person she has always loved.

Books will not be available for purchase at the event.

For more information, contact Lisa Hutson, programming and reference coordinator at 217-342-2464 or lisa@effinghamlibrary.org.

