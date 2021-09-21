 Skip to main content
Local author to speak about Illinois history

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library will hold an author visit for "Exploring the Land of Lincoln: The Essential Guide to Illinois Historic Sites" by Charles Titus on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Fearday Cafe area.

Published by the University of Illinois Press, "Exploring the Land of Lincoln" is a unique Illinois history-Illinois travel guide combination that invites readers to journey through the state’s history by means of the Prairie State’s most extraordinary historic sites.

The book includes chapters on Cahokia Mounds, Starved Rock, Fort de Chartres, Fort Massac, Old Shawneetown, Lincoln’s New Salem, Apple River Fort, the Vandalia State House, Nauvoo, the Old State Capitol, Lincoln Log Cabin, Bishop Hill, the Reuben Moore Home and Thomas Lincoln Cemetery, the Old Chicago Water Tower, the Lincoln Tomb, the Haymarket Martyrs Monument, Hull House, the Eternal Indian Statue, the Vachel Lindsay Home and the South Side Community Art Center.

Titus is an emeritus member of the History Department at Eastern Illinois University where he taught, among other courses, Illinois history.

Books will not be available for purchase at the event; however, for those who have copies he will be available to sign books following the event.

Exploring the Land of Lincoln can be purchased for $19.95 (paperback) from Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble.com and the University of Illinois Press.

