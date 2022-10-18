Local educators participate in Regional Institute day of learning

CHARLESTON — For the first time in over a decade, Central Illinois educators from seven counties gathered to learn together.

Nearly 2,500 school professionals and over 120 presenters filled the rooms of Charleston High School, Mattoon High School, LIFT, and EIASE to gain knowledge and skills to help increase student achievement.

Katie O’Dell, Regional Office of Education 11 professional development coordinator, oversees educator development across the region and led the effort to plan and organize this day of learning.

Joe Sanfelippo and Jimmy Casas were the featured keynote speakers. Sanfelippo, superintendent of the Fall Creek School District in Fall Creek, Wisconsin, was named National Superintendent of the Year in 2019. Casas, CEO and president of J Casas and Associates, was named National Principal of the Year in 2015.

“We have had many requests over the years to bring the Regional Institute back, and Katie felt the timing was right to do it,” said Regional Superintendent Kyle Thompson. “This is a commonly used day for educator professional development throughout the state. We were glad to be able to bring it back for one year as many practicing educators have never experienced anything like this.”

In addition to the two keynote presentations, attendees had a selection of over 90 breakout sessions to choose from across the four host locations. Many of the sessions were led by local educators, who are experts in their content area.