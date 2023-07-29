MATTOON — Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to celebrate the outstanding volunteers who earned awards at their second annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony.

The President’s Award, which recognizes the efforts of a service unit team whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals, has been awarded to:

Service Unit 521 – serving the western Coles/Cumberland County area

Service Unit 522 – serving the eastern Coles County area

Service Unit 531 – serving the Edgar/Clark County area

Mason McCormick of Charleston, serving the eastern Coles County area, has been awarded the Sustained Service Award recognizing a long-term Girl Scout volunteer who has continued to provide exemplary service at the service unit level for at least l0 years.

Miranda Zerbst of Charleston, serving the eastern Coles County area, has received the The Living Her Legacy Award recognizing a leader, co-leader, or member of the leadership team that started a troop as kindergarten Daisies and continued the same troop until the girls became high school graduated Ambassadors.

The following volunteers have all received the The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizing volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through the use of the national program portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members:

Abby Walker from Mattoon, serving the western Coles/Cumberland County area; Betty Sears from Mattoon, serving the western Coles/Cumberland County area, Destini Bocook from Paris, serving the Edgar/Clark County area, Erica Moses from Mattoon, serving the Western Coles/Cumberland County area; and Kara Macke from Marshall, serving the Edgar/Clark County area.

