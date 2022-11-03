Local railroad presentation to be held in Neoga

NEOGA — Jim Voris and Charles McKinney will present a "Neoga Stories" program taking a look back at the impact of the railroad to Neoga.

The program is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Neoga Building in Neoga.

Voris grew up in Neoga, attending Neoga Grade School, Junior High and High School, class of 1966. Both sides of his family were in Neoga as early as the late 1800s. As a teacher in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, he was easily thrown off-subject by his students' request for "Neoga stories."

McKinney also grew up and attended Neoga schools, class of 1963, and had many relatives who both taught and experienced life in Neoga. As an employee for 17 years of the Norfolk Western, Norfolk Southern and Nickel Plate Railroads that crisscrossed the town, he knows the importance that the railroad had on the development of the city of Neoga.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and refreshments will be served.