Local University of Illinois Extension educator wins national awards

University of Illinois Extension Educator Cheri Burcham, along with team members Cara Allen (retired), Karla Belzer, Chelsey Byers, Tessa Hobbs-Curley, Molly Hofer and Susan Sloop, were honored recently at the National Extension Association for Family and Consumer Sciences (NEAFCS) 86th annual session, whose theme was “Life Elevated”.

The team received Second Place Central Region NEAFCS Educational Curriculum Package Communications Award at the conference held virtually on Sept. 14-16.

In receiving the award, Burcham and the family life team were recognized for their efforts in encouraging caregivers of adults to practice techniques of self-care to manage stress, prevent burnout and promote a positive caregiving journey.

The NEAFCS Educational Curriculum Package Communications Award encourages excellence in a teaching package that utilizes communication tools from two or more categories: audio/visual, written, exhibit, slides, transparencies, computer program or educational publication. This award is sponsored by the NEAFCS membership and awards fund.