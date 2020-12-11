 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Logan Thompson wins Mattoon Middle School spelling bee
0 comments

Logan Thompson wins Mattoon Middle School spelling bee

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Logan Thompson won first place in the Mattoon Middle School spelling bee on Thursday.

Logan will next compete with the top spellers from Charleston Middle School and Oakland's Lake Crest School in the Coles County bee. He will advance to the county event alongside his fellow finalists in the Mattoon bee — Kash Kuykendall, second place; Sydney Starwalt, third place; and Johnathan Austin, runner up/alternate.

The time and date of the Coles County spelling bee have not been determined.

Kaylin Hawk wins Charleston Middle School spelling bee

Gallery: Historic front pages from the JG-TC archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News