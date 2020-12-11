Logan Thompson wins Mattoon Middle School spelling bee

MATTOON — Logan Thompson won first place in the Mattoon Middle School spelling bee on Thursday.
Logan will next compete with the top spellers from Charleston Middle School and Oakland's Lake Crest School in the Coles County bee. He will advance to the county event alongside his fellow finalists in the Mattoon bee — Kash Kuykendall, second place; Sydney Starwalt, third place; and Johnathan Austin, runner up/alternate.
The time and date of the Coles County spelling bee have not been determined.
