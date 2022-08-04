Look back at tumultuous 2020 with the Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

SPRINGFIELD — When the COVID-19 pandemic shook up life for all Illinoisans, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum set out to capture memories of the unprecedented turmoil with a special oral history project.

Now the head of the “Tumultuous 2020” project will share highlights from among dozens of interviews at a special event. Oral historian Amanda Riggenbach will discuss some of the memorable people she met and recount their stories, whether tragic, inspirational or even funny.

The free presentation takes place at noon, Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the ALPLM’s library building at 112 N. Sixth St., Springfield.

The project collected about 80 oral histories. The people who shared their stories include teachers, college students, business owners, nurses and undertakers. Some led efforts to keep the public safe, others scrambled to save businesses and community groups, and most simply endured.

“People just adapted. They made do with what they had, tried new ideas and found ways to move forward,” Riggenbach said. “That takes courage. That takes strength.”

Many of the Tumultuous 2020 interviews are available on the ALPLM’s oral history website, OralHistory.Illinois.gov.