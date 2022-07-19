 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynch receives Thomas H. Moore Memorial Scholarship

Grace Lynch, Coles Moultrie Scholarship

Pictured, Thomas H. Moore IEC Memorial Scholarship recipient Grace Lynch (left) with Amy Borntrager, CMEC

 Submitted photo

SULLIVAN — Grace Lynch of Sullivan has been selected to receive the Thomas H. Moore IEC $2,000 Memorial Scholarship.

Grace is the daughter of Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative members Melissa and Brian Lynch, and plans to attend the University of Notre Dame this fall.

