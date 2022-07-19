Lynch receives Thomas H. Moore Memorial Scholarship

SULLIVAN — Grace Lynch of Sullivan has been selected to receive the Thomas H. Moore IEC $2,000 Memorial Scholarship.
Grace is the daughter of Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative members Melissa and Brian Lynch, and plans to attend the University of Notre Dame this fall.
