Macon Promise: Millikin University to offer discounted tuition for in-county students

DECATUR — Millikin University is offering a new initiative for Macon County students, the Macon Promise.
Students who live or go to school in Macon County, plus students in the Cerro Gordo and Central A&M districts and Richland Community College students, can attend Millikin for a reduced tuition rate of $26,000 per year, with that rate guaranteed for their entire four-year college career.
The rate applies to all new students, including college students whose home is in Macon County but who are attending another institution and transfer to Millikin. The rate is effective in fall 2021.
“This is very exciting,” said Sarah Shupenus, vice president of enrollment and marketing at the university. “It's new and we're really excited to be able to offer this to Macon County students. For Macon County students, especially during this pandemic, finances are a concern on everyone's mind and this is a way for us to help families have a little relief in knowing the financial certainty and benefit of what tuition will be for four years.”
Millikin tuition is normally $38,800, she said, so the Macon Promise is a substantial savings. In addition, students already enrolled at Millikin will not have a tuition increase next year and housing prices at The Woods will remain the same.
Due to the pandemic, she said, students might prefer to study closer to home, and the hope is that the Macon Promise will help make that possible.
“We really want to recognize and give back to students who are from our own area and give them the benefit of studying in Decatur, and hopefully pursuing lives and careers in Macon County afterward,” Shupenas said.
The plan is for the initiative to be available for the foreseeable future, said President Jim Reynolds, so kids who are in high school or even in eighth grade now will be able to benefit from it when they're ready for college.
“Families are having financial issues and we need to be a responsible partner to help them through it,” Reynolds said. “Students are trending to want to stay closer to home and we want to provide the opportunity to attend a nationally recognized university in their own back yard. We thought Macon County students deserved the opportunity.”
Students in the university's Macon Matters program, which offers a $22,000 scholarship to Macon County first-year and transfer students, can work with the financial aid department to determine if staying in Macon Matters or transferring to Macon Promise will be better for them, Reynolds said.
Students can begin applying immediately at millikin.edu/apply and applications are free, Reynolds said, and students are no longer required to provide SAT or ACT scores as part of their application.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
