Macon Promise: Millikin University to offer discounted tuition for in-county students

DECATUR — Millikin University is offering a new initiative for Macon County students, the Macon Promise.

Students who live or go to school in Macon County, plus students in the Cerro Gordo and Central A&M districts and Richland Community College students, can attend Millikin for a reduced tuition rate of $26,000 per year, with that rate guaranteed for their entire four-year college career.

The rate applies to all new students, including college students whose home is in Macon County but who are attending another institution and transfer to Millikin. The rate is effective in fall 2021.

“This is very exciting,” said Sarah Shupenus, vice president of enrollment and marketing at the university. “It's new and we're really excited to be able to offer this to Macon County students. For Macon County students, especially during this pandemic, finances are a concern on everyone's mind and this is a way for us to help families have a little relief in knowing the financial certainty and benefit of what tuition will be for four years.”

Millikin tuition is normally $38,800, she said, so the Macon Promise is a substantial savings. In addition, students already enrolled at Millikin will not have a tuition increase next year and housing prices at The Woods will remain the same.