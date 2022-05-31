Mason and Burgess Osborne Scholarships awarded

MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the 2022 recipients of the Daisy H. Mason Scholarship and William, Agnes, and Elizabeth Burgess (Osborne) Memorial Scholarship.

Scholarships totaling $106,000 have been awarded to 50 graduates of Mattoon High School.

The recipients are: Faith Alvis, Ephraim Annis, Chase Armstrong, Cooper Bergstrom, Grace Bowen, Matthew Carpenter, Nathan Carpenter, Liliana Carter, Abigail Carter, Andrew Coffey, Caleb Coleman, Quincy Collings, Brock Davee, Josiah Donaldson, Ellie Gass, Shane Ghere, Peyton Gill, Mack Graham, Mackenzie Harford, Kendall Harminson, Ryleigh Hawkins, Benjamin Hinton, Maia Huddleston, Nate Huddleston, Chloe Jobe, Anna Jurka, Grace Lange, Logan MacDonald, Cadence McDaniel, Jolie Osborn, Tucker Overton, Macy Overton, Mason Phipps, Ethan Pope, Lynn Potter, Morgan Prahl, Joshua Ramage, Jacob Ramage, Morgan Rankins, Kaiden Rice, Avery Risinger, Tinley Risinger, Katherine Shamdin, Madeline Sharp, Elaina Short, Averie Smith, Isabella Smith, Payton Smith, Zachary Smith and Zachary Wetzel.

The Daisy H. Mason Scholarship is made possible by the generous gift of farm ground from John and Daisy Mason of Mattoon. It supports current seniors and graduates of Mattoon High School.

The William, Agnes, and Elizabeth Burgess (Osborne) Memorial Scholarship is made possible by the generous gift of farm ground from Elizabeth (Burgess) Osborne and her parents, William and Agnes Burgess. This scholarship supports current seniors and graduates of Mattoon High School in Mattoon.

