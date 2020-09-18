Master Gardeners to hold fall plant sale

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Master Gardeners are setting up shop at the 18th Street Farmer’s Market in Charleston on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 8 a.m.-noon. There will be a variety of plants for sale from Master Gardener’s personal gardens and the Idea Garden located on the grounds of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Hens and Chickens, Day Lilies, Iris bulbs, Spider Plants and Mother of Thousands will be available. The feature plant for sale will be 10-inch Chrysanthemums in a variety of colors. Add some striking color to your fall landscape with these beautiful plants.

Their knowledgeable Master Gardeners will be available throughout the morning to address your yard and garden questions and give you suggestions for planting, pruning and landscaping. Garden gloves and plant markers will be also be available for sale.

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners is a volunteer program which provides research-based horticulture-related information to the public. For more information on University of Illinois Extension programming in Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby county, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms or call them at 217- 345-7034.

