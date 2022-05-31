Matt Bierman selected as Eastern's new business affairs VP

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University announced on Tuesday that Matthew Bierman has been hired as its new vice president for business affairs.

Bierman will come to Eastern from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, where beginning in 2018 he served as chief financial officer, a member of the President’s Cabinet, and liaison to the Board of Trustees for a variety of board committees.

David Glassman, president of Eastern, said in a news release that Bierman's addition to the EIU team will benefit the university greatly.

“Throughout the interview process, Matt clearly exhibited his ability to lead through passionate collaboration across myriad departments and functions," Glassman said. "We are excited for him to join the team and can’t wait to see how his leadership will positively impact the business and corporate relationship functions of the university.”

Prior to his time at Illinois Wesleyan, Bierman served as the vice president for administrative Services (2016-18), interim director of business services (2014-18), director of university budget (2011-17) and director of residential facilities (2006-12) at Western Illinois University, among other roles at this Macomb institution from 1999 to 2006.

Bierman is scheduled to assume his new role at Eastern on July 5.

“As the top-ranked, most affordable public university in the state of Illinois, EIU continues to position itself for successes through its focus on students, its delivery of quality educational opportunities, and by meeting the emerging needs of our society,” Bierman said.

