Mattoon Area Cub Scouts to hold information, recruitment event

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Cub Scout group plans to hold an information and recruitment event at 6 p.m. Thursday at Peterson Park.

The event is aimed at helping attendees learn about the Cub Scouts and their activities. The Scouts help elementary-age boys and girls prepare for their future endeavors in life through hands-on learning and adventure.

More information is available by emailing Chris Goonan at cgoonan@hydro-gear.com or A.J. Sears at searsaj@yahoo.com. Mattoon Area Cub Scouts are part of the Redhawk District, Greater St. Louis Area Council.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

