Mattoon Area Cub Scouts to hold information, recruitment event

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Cub Scout group plans to hold an information and recruitment event at 6 p.m. Thursday at Peterson Park.
The event is aimed at helping attendees learn about the Cub Scouts and their activities. The Scouts help elementary-age boys and girls prepare for their future endeavors in life through hands-on learning and adventure.
More information is available by emailing Chris Goonan at cgoonan@hydro-gear.com or A.J. Sears at searsaj@yahoo.com. Mattoon Area Cub Scouts are part of the Redhawk District, Greater St. Louis Area Council.
Who do you know? Photos from the 2021 W.D. Boyce Boy Scout Lawn Social
Good Scout honorees Carole and Jerry Ringer with event chairs Dr. Kathy Bohn and Dr. Tom Nielsen
Good Scout honorees Jerry and Carole Ringer
Cathy and Reid Richards, State Rep. Dan Brady
Dr. Tom Nielsen and Dr. Kathy Bohn, Bob and Julie Dobski, Marlene and Larry Dietz
Chuck Erickson shows off his axe throwing skills
Jon Williams, Board of Directors Council President
Jerry and Carole Ringer
Eagle Scout Joe Matthews
Event chairs Dr. Kathy Bohn and Dr. Tom Nielsen
Lee Shaw, Jr, W.D. Boyce Council Scout Executive
Drs. Kathy Bohn and Tom Nielsen, Lee Shaw Jr.
Drs. Kathy Bohn and Tom Nielsen applauding Good Scout honorees Jerry and Carole Ringer
Dr. Kathy Bohn presenting the Good Scout award to Jerry and Carole Ringer
Good Scout honorees Jerry and Carole Ringer
Honorees Jerry and Carole Ringer with family
