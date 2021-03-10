 Skip to main content
Mattoon board approves 2021-2022 school calendar with new four-day weekends
Mattoon board approves 2021-2022 school calendar with new four-day weekends

  • DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIME-COURIER

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board has approved a 2021-2022 academic calendar that is similar to those in recent years but expands four traditional three day weekends into four days.

The board voted during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night to adopt a calendar that has its first student attendance day on Aug. 12 and its last attendance day on May 23,2022, followed by graduation on May 27.

Winter break will start on Dec. 22 and students will return to their classes on Jan. 4, 2022. Spring break will start on April 11, 2022 and students will return to their classes on April 19.

Superintendent Tim Condron said traditional three day holiday weekends will be expanded to four days around Labor Day, Sept. 3-Sept. 6; Columbus Day, Oct. 8-Oct. 11; Veterans Day, Nov. 11-14; and Presidents Day, Feb. 18-21, 2022.

Condron said the expansion will be done, in part, to alleviate absenteeism that has been occurring on the class days adjacent to those weekends. He said the new calendar has been structured so that it still meets Illinois School Code requirements for having 176 student attendance days in the academic year.

The new 2021-2022 calendar will be posted on the district's website at https://www.mattoon.k12.il.us/.

