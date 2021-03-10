Mattoon board approves 2021-2022 school calendar with new four-day weekends

Charleston city worker Travis Campbell uses a drip torch to start a controlled burn in one of the natural vegetation plots at Woodyard Conservation Area at Lake Charleston Tuesday morning. The city conducted controlled burns to help the native plants at the Woodyard area and at two other loc…

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board has approved a 2021-2022 academic calendar that is similar to those in recent years but expands four traditional three day weekends into four days.

The board voted during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night to adopt a calendar that has its first student attendance day on Aug. 12 and its last attendance day on May 23,2022, followed by graduation on May 27.

Winter break will start on Dec. 22 and students will return to their classes on Jan. 4, 2022. Spring break will start on April 11, 2022 and students will return to their classes on April 19.

Superintendent Tim Condron said traditional three day holiday weekends will be expanded to four days around Labor Day, Sept. 3-Sept. 6; Columbus Day, Oct. 8-Oct. 11; Veterans Day, Nov. 11-14; and Presidents Day, Feb. 18-21, 2022.

