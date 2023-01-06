Mattoon board opposes bill to remove local sex education control

MATTOON — All seven members of the Mattoon school board have expressed opposition to a proposed Illinois House bill amendment that would remove local control from school districts regarding new national sex education standards.

The board members have expressed their opposition by having a letter drafted for delivery to the amendment's sponsor, state Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago.

Board member and former Republican state Sen. Dale Righter said fellow member Ashli Overton suggested he write the letter. He said Republican state Sen. Chapin Rose, set to represent Coles County in the reworked 51st District, has volunteered to hand deliver the letter when the Senate reconvenes Sunday.

The board plans to send the letter to Villivalam due to him being the primary sponsor listed for proposed Amendment 1 to House Bill 5188. The letter states that the board members "respectfully but adamantly request" that he table or otherwise set aside his efforts to pass this legislation.

"Local control of curriculum is a hallmark of elementary and secondary education in Illinois. Indeed, it is the primary manner in which we recognize that in education, as with many other subject and policy areas, not all communities in Illinois are alike. This is particularly true on topics such as those undertaken by the national sex education standards," the letter states.

The letter goes on to state that, "We respectfully submit that the duly elected board members of this school district are best equipped to determine what and at what grade levels these matters should be the subject of instruction."

Righter said the board wants to start a conversation with Villivalam, who is familiar with Chicago schools but may not be as familiar with schools in small towns such as Mattoon. Board members Michelle Skinlo, Gary Kepley, Erika Weaver, John Hedges and Heidi Larson also signed the letter.

"We need to communicate directly with the sponsor," Righter said. "We need to talk to the sponsor himself."

The proposed amendment regarding statewide requirements for comprehensive sex education was proposed on Thursday. The Senate Executive Committee voted 11-6 that evening to advance the legislation for consideration by the full Senate.

Though all Democrats supported it in committee, many suggested that it was a courtesy to the sponsor, indicating they were unlikely to support if it came to a vote on the floor.

"I'll vote to get it out of committee, but I have a problem with the mandate part," said state Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin. "I believe in the curriculum, I believe in the work of what's it's done, but we've got to give the school districts more time."

If passed and signed into law, the legislation would take effect July 1.

State Sen. Kim Lightford, D-Maywood, described that timeline for implementation as "inadequate."

Under the proposed guidelines, "A student's parent or guardian may (still) opt the student out of comprehensive personal health and safety and comprehensive sexual health education by submitting the request in writing."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Keeping Youth Safe and Healthy Act into law in August 2021, making Illinois the first state in the U.S. to formally pass legislation codifying new national sex education standards developed by SIECUS: Sex Ed for Social Change nonprofit based in New York City.

The state's new sex education act currently only applies to school districts that are teaching comprehensive health and sex education, but Mattoon and many other districts teach general health education that incorporates some sex education.

NBC news affiliate KPVI reported that Villivalam said, “All Illinois public school students need and deserve age appropriate, medically accurate inclusive instruction that will affirm them and help them be safe and healthy."

