Mattoon board to vote on selling former Grant Park School

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board is scheduled Tuesday, June 14, to consider selling the former Grant Park School building at 100 Moultrie Ave.
Superintendent Tim Condron said the Grant Park School was constructed in the 1920s by the Mattoon school district, but had not been used as a district school for many years. He said this small, single-story building had hosted a Mattoon Head Start preschool in recent years, but has been vacant since this program moved to the former St. Mary School facility in fall 2019.
Condron said the district initially considered offering some vocational courses at the Grant Park building, but is now set to offer a wide variety of vocational courses at the Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) regional high school career development center that is scheduled to open this fall in a former Consolidated Communications building downtown.
"The district felt it was at a good point to divest of that property," Condron said of the Grant Park building.
A bid opening on June 6 yielded one offer, $15,100 from a Washington Savings Bank trust. Condron said the board is scheduled to vote on this bid during its meeting at 7 p.m. in the unit office, 1701 Charleston Ave.
The Grant Park School property takes up much of the block at the southwest corner of DeWitt Avenue and North First Street. The school gets its name from this neighborhood being home to the Camp Grant recruiting site for the Union Army during the Civil War, a site that was initially led by Ulysses S. Grant as his first command during that war.
Regarding other sites leased from the district, Condron said the district's reassessment of these sites also resulted in the board voting last month to sell the former Mattoon Area Adult Education Center at 1617 Lake Land Boulevard and the former Humboldt School for $450,000 to the current tenant of these facilities —Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education (EIASE).
Condron said the Humboldt School was built in 1926 and subsequently expanded, and the district acquired the two story Adult Education Center building in the 1960s from an oil company. He said EIASE in recent years has used the Humboldt School as a Treatment Learning Center and the Adult Education Center as a LIFE Academy campus.
"We feel EIASE has been a strong partner," Condron said, adding that Mattoon students attend that special education provider's schools.
In other matters, Condron said the district has invited APEX Energy's Coles Wind representatives to present information at Tuesday's meeting. This wind farm project would involve land in the northern part of Coles County bounded by Interstate 57 on the west, the Douglas County border on the north, approximately Brocton and Fairgrange on the east, and County Road 1000N on the south.
Condron said Coles Wind has indicated that the project will generate a revenue stream for local school districts, and Mattoon officials want to learn more about this. He said the district also knows that some community members have concerns about the project, so the presentation will provide an opportunity for officials to get more information about the project in general.
Celebrating the jazz band
Retiring Mattoon High School Director of Bands Todd Black gestures toward his jazz band during his final spring concert on Tuesday, May 10 in the Mattoon High School main gym.
Retiring Mattoon High School director of bands Todd Black smiles toward the audience while directing his jazz band during his final spring concert on Tuesday, May 10 in the Mattoon High School main gym.
Retiring Mattoon High School director of bands Todd Black leaps into the air while directing his jazz band students and alumni on a performance of "In the Mood" during his final spring concert on Tuesday, May 10 in the Mattoon High School main gym.
Retiring Mattoon High School director of bands Todd Black, at right, greets retired math teacher John Cox, who serves as a guest vocalist on "My Funny Valentine" during Black's final spring concert on Tuesday, May 10 in the Mattoon High School main gym.
Mattoon Middle School Director of Bands Justin Hunt plays the trombone for a performance of "I'm Gettin' Sentimental Over You" during retiring Mattoon High School Director of Bands Todd Black'sfinal spring concert on Tuesday, May 10 in the Mattoon High School main gym. Hunt will become the director of bands at MHS in 2022-2023.
All smiles
Conducting
Greeting the audience
Leaping in joy
'My Funny Valentine'
Trombone solo
Out in front
Retiring Mattoon High School Vocal Music Director Angi Dallas raises her arms in celebration after leading her concert choir in a performance of "My Shot" from the musical, "Hamilton," during her final MHS spring choral concert on Tuesday, May 10 in the school cafeteria.
Retiring Mattoon High School Vocal Music Director Angi Dallas, at right with a microphone, duets with student teacher Aimee Wetenkamp on "Flight" during Dallas' final MHS spring choral concert on Tuesday, May 10 in the school cafeteria.
Mattoon High School choir members Trinity Crowe and Josh Carter dance a tango as part of a performance of "Sway" during retiring Vocal Music Director Angi Dallas' final MHS spring choral concert on Tuesday, May 10 in the school cafeteria.
Retiring Mattoon High School and Mattoon Middle School Vocal Music Director Angi Dallas led her final MHS spring choral concert on Tuesday, May 10.
Out in front
'My Shot'
'Flight' duet
Tango
Angi Dalls concert (copy)
Angi Dallas hug (copy)
The north side of the former Grant Park School building and its playground, 100 Moultrie Ave., are shown on Monday. The Mattoon school board is scheduled to vote on selling this property during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 in the unit office.