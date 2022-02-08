Mattoon, Charleston schools drop mask mandate

MATTOON — Students in the Mattoon and Charleston school districts will be allowed to attend classes without masks following action Tuesday night by their respective school boards.

The Charleston school board voted 5-2 in support of a motion that recommended the wearing of masks in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, to contact trace students solely to alert parents, not to exclude students from attendance and to no longer COVID test teachers and staff who have chosen not to get vaccinated. It was noted in the motion that this action is not tied to any legal action currently pending on the issue and would remain intact despite the outcome of those cases or any executive orders. Voting against the motion were Charles Jarrell and Susan Daniels

In Mattoon, the board also voted 5-2 to recommend that masks be worn. Voting against the motion were Susan Braun and Erika Weaver.

The vote at both meetings brought a loud applause from those in attendance. Mattoon's vote was part of a regular meeting attended by more than 80 people, while an estimated 70 people attended the special meeting in Charleston called just to consider action on the district’s COVD-19 mitigation strategies.

Students riding buses will still be required to wear masks as that's a federal order.

The Mattoon school board considered a variety of options prior to making the final vote, which did include a provision to revisit the issue at its March meeting.

Both meetings follow action taken Friday by Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow to grant a request from attorney Tom DeVore to temporarily halt Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders on masking and quarantining for schools, finding that the measures are beyond the governor’s authority and deprive students of due process.

"This court acknowledges the tragic toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken, not only on this state but throughout the nation and globe," Grischow wrote in a ruling that affects 146 Illinois school districts, including the public school system in Chicago. "Nonetheless, it is the duty of the Courts to preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the boundaries of the authority granted under the Constitution."

Mattoon was one of the districts named in the Austin v. Pritzker lawsuit. As a result of that action, Mattoon students whose parents were part of the case were allowed to attend classes without a mask.

The state has filed a notice of appeal.

However, Pritzker on Tuesday hinted that changes may be coming as they related to standing executive orders on masking.

Pritzker was asked Tuesday during an unrelated news conference about the possibility of lifting the state's mask mandate, given the recent decline in COVID-19 cases.

The governor noted that hospitalizations have declined and said he was "very pleased with the direction" of the numbers. Hospitals are now better able to deal with patients who are seeking treatment for injuries and illnesses besides COVID-19, he said.

"You'll be hearing shortly about plans that we have," Pritzker said at the conclusion of the news conference, which was held at Illinois State University.

This story will be updated.

