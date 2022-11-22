Mattoon chess team selling Cardinals calendars

MATTOON — The Mattoon High School chess team is again selling official St. Louis Cardinals calendars.

The calendars include full spring training and regular season schedules, various St. Louis-area coupons, and Cardinals-related photographs. Calendars cost $17 and the team keeps $7.50 for every calendar sold.

This year's calendar will feature Albert Pujols on the cover and is "saluting Albert, Yadi, Waino, Goldy, Nado and the history-making highlights of 2022."

Checks can be written to Mattoon High School and sent to the attention of Jeremy Gibson. Calendars need to be purchased by Saturday, Nov. 26, and should be in by Dec. 15. They will be personally delivered to the home or business address provided.

Call Jeremy Gibson at 217-238-7880 or email at jeremygibson@mcusd2.com with any questions.