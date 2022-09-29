Mattoon church grows its school with Hope Christian Academy

MATTOON — The Broadway Christian Church preschool annually holds a graduation ceremony for its 4-year-old students, and Director Kyla Zastrow had often heard a familiar question during that time of year.
"Many parents had asked me over the years, 'Have you ever considered adding grades,'" Zastrow said. Going into the 2022-23 school year, the answer was an emphatic, "Yes."
Broadway Christian Church, 1205 S. Ninth St., added its first kindergarten class this fall and changed the name of its school from Sunshine Preschool to Hope Christian Academy to reflect this change. Zastrow said the church plans to annually add a new grade level in coming years, with the hope of eventually offering grades preschool through high school at the academy.
"Our current preschoolers and kindergartners would always have a place to attend school here," Zastrow said of the plans, adding that they are continuing to take new enrollments for the current school year.
Zastrow said the preschool had already been drawing students from within and outside of the church's congregation, including from neighboring communities. She said the idea for expanding originated in summer 2021 with a "brainstorming team" within the church. That team will eventually become a school board for the academy.
Hope Christian Academy holds classes for ages 3; half day, age 4; all day, age 4; and the new group of kindergarteners in a 15,000-square-foot addition that was completed in 2016 on the north side of the church. The addition already had secured doors where visitors must ring the doorbell and request admittance. This property is across the street from Mattoon Middle School.
"We have spent a lot of time creating an environment where parents feel safe to leave their kids here," Zastrow said.
Zastrow said Broadway Christian Church has space available in its current building, the original part of which was the former St. Joseph School Catholic junior high, to add at least first and second grades with some site modifications. She said the church could eventually look into constructing a new school facility, possibly using the large grassy field behind the current building. She said the church already has a spacious parking lot in place.
To prepare for adding a kindergarten grade level, Zastrow said the church consulted with the Association of Christian Schools International on developing curriculum and on other needs. They also have added to the classroom staff. The new kindergarten class is led by teacher Caley VanDeventer and assistant Mattie Froese.
Kindergartners in the new class include Mattoon resident Joshua Goss' 5-year-old son, Thomas. Goss said he and his family are members at Broadway Christian Church, where Thomas attended preschool. He said his son is not "super social" in large groups, so the youth responds well to the small class sizes and one-on-one attention from teachers at Hope Christian Academy.
"The kids aren't going to get lost in the shuffle here," Goss said. He added that Thomas has loved being able to stay at the school to attend kindergarten, and their family is already planning to enroll him in first grade there.
Zastrow said the school has long placed a priority on building relationships with students and their families. She noted that the inspiration for Hope Christian Academy's name was Broadway Christian Church's mission statement: "Finding hope in Christ and a home in his church."
SULLIVAN — Mr. and Mrs. John and Debbie Grooms of Sullivan will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house in their honor, hosted by their children, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at Solid Rock Chapel in Sullivan.
John and Debbie Williams were married July 22, 1972, at the Sullivan Church of God.
They are the parents of Kristen (Brad) Hubble of LeRoy; Nick (Heidi) Grooms and Tyson (Kasey) Grooms of Sullivan; they also have eight grandchildren.
EFFINGHAM — Brad Arney will celebrate his 95th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
He was born Aug. 9, 1927, in Ashmore, the son of H.C. and Veva (Bradford) Arney. He married Hollis (Landrus) Arney, of Charleston, in 1947.
His children are Pam (Jerry) Foreman of Indianapolis, Deanna (the late Craig) Dixon of Mattoon, Randy (Mary) Arney of Effingham, Lana (Jerry) Esker of Charleston, Larry (Laura) Arney of Effingham, and Julie (Scott) Healy of Mason. He also has 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Arney retired as assistant superintendent of Effingham CUSD 40 and later from Jasper County CUSD 1. He then worked as a greeter at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
Cards may be sent to him at 307 W. Clark, Effingham, IL 62401.
WESTFIELD — Mr. and Mrs. Ron and Glenna Melton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Aug. 12.
Melton and Glenna Johnson, the children of the late Denny and Phyllis Melton of Casey and the late Glenn and Lila Johnson of Westfield, were married Aug. 12, 1972, at Westfield United Methodist Church by the Rev. Jonah Reynolds. They were attended by Danny Cross and Karen Tyler Gieselman.
They are the parents of Sara Melton of Charleston; and Steven Melton of Casey. They also have one grandchild.
Mr. Melton is a retired farmer of 39 years.
Mrs. Melton is a homemaker.
They reside at 3112 N. County Road 2420E Westfield, IL 62474.
NEOGA — Mr. and Mrs. Dwight and Janeth O'Dell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house in their honor hosted by their family from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Neoga Municipal Building. The couple requests no gifts.
O'Dell and Janeth Cloyd were married Aug. 20, 1972, at the Lake Land Church of Christ in Mattoon.
They are the parents of Andria O’Dell of Charleston, South Carolina; Jordan (Jenee) O’Dell of Adairsville, Georgia, and three grandchildren.
After living in the Belleville area for almost 40 years, they have retired to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
DECATUR — Doris B. (Wharton) Stock of Decatur will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee (70th year) as matriarch of the Maurice L. and Doris B. Stock Family on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Sunday’s family reunion in her honor, “The Stock Roundup”, will take place on the Wharton-Stock Illinois Centennial (1914) Farm in Effingham County. A redbud tree planting ceremony, birthday celebration, farm equipment exposition, hayride, sawmill demonstration, topological site tour, and photo sessions are planned.
Mrs. Stock was born in 1927 in Effingham County, the daughter of Raleigh and Pearl (Siddens) Wharton of Mason. She married the late “Maurie” Stock of Farina on Nov. 24, 1951, and started the family in Decatur in September 1952.
She is the mother of five children: Anita, Elane, Keith, Brian and Lloyd. She has 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 4 great-grand stepchildren and one foster great-granddaughter presently residing in states from Connecticut, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Virginia to Colorado, Missouri, Illinois and Ohio.
Mrs. Stock retired as office manager from The Prudential Insurance Company of America in Decatur.
CHARLESTON — Virginia Dare of Charleston will celebrate her 92nd birthday on Friday, Sept. 9. A card shower will be held in her honor.
She was born on Sept. 9, 1930, in Charleston, the daughter of Omer and Fern Swango. She married her husband Ralph on July 26, 1950, in Charleston.
Her children are Gloria (Tom) Jones; Debbie (John) Dick, and Diane (Mike) Stirrett, all of Charleston; and Danny (Beverly) Dare of Mt. Vernon. She also has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Dare is a lifetime member of Walnut Grove Christian Church.
Cards may be sent to her at 1003 Hawthorne Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.
MATTOON — Steve and Melissa Ferguson will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a reception in their honor from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the First United Methodist Church, 1601 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon.
The public is invited. The couple requests no gifts.
Steve and Melissa (Reichart) Ferguson were married on Oct. 2, 1982, at the Tallula Christian Church in Tallula.
They are the parents of two children, Tyler (Abby) Ferguson of Clarendon Hills, and Audra (Phil) Persino of Tonawanda, New York. They also have four grandchildren.
Mr. Ferguson worked in the Heller, Holmes and Associates law firm for nine years and was elected as Coles County state’s attorney in 1992, retiring in 2012. He is active in the Mattoon Kiwanis Club, First United Methodist Church, and other volunteer activities. He enjoys reading, gardening, and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Mrs. Ferguson has taught all levels of vocal and instrumental music, having taught 36 years — 31 in Mattoon — and retiring in 2015. She is active in PEO Chapter KQ of Mattoon, Coles County Retired Teachers, First United Methodist Church, and the therapy dog program at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Steve and Tina Green of Charleston will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 29. A card shower will be held in their honor.
They were married Sept. 29, 1972, at the Ashmore Baptist Church by Rev. Dean Ruyle. Their parents are the late Albert and Norma Green of Charleston and the late James and Betty Horn of Ashmore.
They are the parents of Jamie Green of University Park and Melissa Meikle of Melbourne, Fla. They also have four grandchildren.
Mr. Green retired from Nalco Chemical Company in 2009 (currently EcoLab in Naperville) as a supervisor of outside contractors in Naperville’s corporate facility. After retiring he enjoyed traveling throughout the East and Midwest while field trialing their English Springer Spaniel, Megan.
Mrs. Green also retired from Nalco (EcoLab) in 2006 as an administrative assistant to the executive vice president, operations staff and chairman of the board. Prior to that, she was an executive secretary to Nalco’s R&D director for 17 years. She enjoys church activities, flower gardening and traveling south to see her grandchildren during their spring breaks.
Cards may be sent to them at 19138 County Highway 2, Charleston, IL, 61920
Teacher Caley VanDeventer, standing at right, and assistant Mattie Froese, seated, are pictured Thursday leading students in the new kindergarten class at Broadway Christian Church's Hope Christian Academy in Mattoon.