Mattoon church grows its school with Hope Christian Academy

MATTOON — The Broadway Christian Church preschool annually holds a graduation ceremony for its 4-year-old students, and Director Kyla Zastrow had often heard a familiar question during that time of year.

"Many parents had asked me over the years, 'Have you ever considered adding grades,'" Zastrow said. Going into the 2022-23 school year, the answer was an emphatic, "Yes."

Broadway Christian Church, 1205 S. Ninth St., added its first kindergarten class this fall and changed the name of its school from Sunshine Preschool to Hope Christian Academy to reflect this change. Zastrow said the church plans to annually add a new grade level in coming years, with the hope of eventually offering grades preschool through high school at the academy.

"Our current preschoolers and kindergartners would always have a place to attend school here," Zastrow said of the plans, adding that they are continuing to take new enrollments for the current school year.

Zastrow said the preschool had already been drawing students from within and outside of the church's congregation, including from neighboring communities. She said the idea for expanding originated in summer 2021 with a "brainstorming team" within the church. That team will eventually become a school board for the academy.

Hope Christian Academy holds classes for ages 3; half day, age 4; all day, age 4; and the new group of kindergarteners in a 15,000-square-foot addition that was completed in 2016 on the north side of the church. The addition already had secured doors where visitors must ring the doorbell and request admittance. This property is across the street from Mattoon Middle School.

"We have spent a lot of time creating an environment where parents feel safe to leave their kids here," Zastrow said.

Zastrow said Broadway Christian Church has space available in its current building, the original part of which was the former St. Joseph School Catholic junior high, to add at least first and second grades with some site modifications. She said the church could eventually look into constructing a new school facility, possibly using the large grassy field behind the current building. She said the church already has a spacious parking lot in place.

To prepare for adding a kindergarten grade level, Zastrow said the church consulted with the Association of Christian Schools International on developing curriculum and on other needs. They also have added to the classroom staff. The new kindergarten class is led by teacher Caley VanDeventer and assistant Mattie Froese.

Kindergartners in the new class include Mattoon resident Joshua Goss' 5-year-old son, Thomas. Goss said he and his family are members at Broadway Christian Church, where Thomas attended preschool. He said his son is not "super social" in large groups, so the youth responds well to the small class sizes and one-on-one attention from teachers at Hope Christian Academy.

"The kids aren't going to get lost in the shuffle here," Goss said. He added that Thomas has loved being able to stay at the school to attend kindergarten, and their family is already planning to enroll him in first grade there.

Zastrow said the school has long placed a priority on building relationships with students and their families. She noted that the inspiration for Hope Christian Academy's name was Broadway Christian Church's mission statement: "Finding hope in Christ and a home in his church."