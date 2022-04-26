Mattoon church to host post prom after high school dance

MATTOON — Truth & Grace Fellowship youth pastor Colton Anderson remembers from his high school days that proms often felt too short to him and many of the other attendees.

"When I was in high school, by the time prom ended was when we were ready to dance and have fun," Anderson said.

With those recollections in mind, Anderson has worked with others at Truce & Grace to organize a new post prom event Saturday evening for those who have just finished attending the Mattoon High School prom dance that night. The post prom activities are scheduled to be held from 10 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday in the church's Trace Place fellowship hall, a renovated former warehouse at 1304 Lake Land Boulevard.

"It's just a night where they can all gather and hang out," Anderson said, adding that the event will offer opportunities for the high school juniors and seniors to continue creating memories after the prom. "I wanted to offer a space where there are games and other activities going on that is a safe place."

Truth & Grace Fellowship lead pastor Jeremy Morton and his wife, Lori, said a live DJ will play music for those dancing in the Trace Place's cavernous auditorium, which will be decorated with gold and silver balloons for the occasion. Refreshments will also be available in the auditorium.

Lori Morton said the classroom spaces at the front of the Trace Place building will be converted into a coffee station, game room, and glow-in-the-dark karaoke venue for post prom. Participants also will have the chance to win a variety of prizes throughout the evening.

"It's going to be fun," Lori Morton said of the post prom as she contemplated decorating for the event.

The Trace Place opened in 2019 and it regularly hosts church services, youth group gatherings and other activities in its auditorium, which has a stage. Teenagers at the April 20 youth group gathering played a game in which they took turns carefully trying to pour water into a nearly full cup without overflowing it.

Mattoon High School seniors Sam Ferrar and Josiah Donaldson were among those young church parishioners and both said they planned to attend the post prom. Ferrar said, "I'm a karaoke guy. I am definitely looking forward to that." Donaldson said the post prom prizes will be a good incentive for him and others to attend the event, adding that he looks forward to seeing his high school classmates at the Trace Place.

"It's a great opportunity to hang out with people that don't normally go here but we see at school," Donaldson said.

More information about the post prom is available by calling Truth & Grace Fellowship at (217) 273-2009, messaging the church via its Facebook page, or emailing Anderson at coltonanderson58@gmail.com.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861.

