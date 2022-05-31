Mattoon Fit-2-Serve's summer to include day camps, farmers markets

MATTOON — Summer day camp children from the Mattoon Area Family YMCA planted peppers and picked strawberries Tuesday at the South Fifth Place community garden.
They were attending the first camp session of Fit-2-Serve's 2022 summer season, during which this nonprofit community service organization is set to add participation in two new farmers markets to its programming.
Staff member Cheryl Lee said Fit-2-Serve will bring fruits and vegetables harvested in its community gardens to the new Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Mid Week Farmers Market that is scheduled to be held at 3-6 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting June 8, at deBuhr’s Feed and Seed.
In addition, Lee said Fit-2-Serve plans later this summer to offer a market at 4-7 p.m. on Mondays at its garden behind First Presbyterian Church. She said a washing station will be placed there to help sell produce directly from the garden. Proceeds from Fit-2-Serve's produce help fund its programs.
Staff member Sara Ferris said they have harvested a bumper crop of kale, radishes, spinach, turnips and other produce already this spring at the First Presbyterian plot after switching to no till regenerative farming there to keep more nutrients in the ground.
"We want to equip people for community service, but we also want to try to care for our environment because that is truly a gift," Lee said. She thanked Regenerative Life Farm in Finlay for its guidance.
Fit-2-Serve is still offering help with family plots at the South Fifth Place garden from 9-11 a.m. every Saturday. Executive Director Beau Scott said the gardens have become more user friendly this summer thanks to benches, compost beds and raised beds constructed by Mattoon High School agriculture and FFA students, with funding from Farm Credit Illinois.
"It was a nice collaboration," Scott said.
In another partnership, Fit-2-Serve plans once again this summer to offer Inspire-2-Grow science, technology, engineering and math activities for youths at Old State Village and West Park Place in conjunction with Salvation Army mobile lunch truck visits there. Inspire-2-Grow is staffed with the help of teachers on summer break.
Fit-2-Serve also has help this summer from its two new AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associates — Evita Chinchilla of Charleston and Jazmin Lopez of Effingham. Both of these Eastern Illinois University nutrition and dietetics students have past internship experience with Fit-2-Serve.
Chinchilla said she will help children learn the science behind plant growth and the processes of taking produce from farm to table. Lopez said she will help youths plant fruits and vegetables in the community garden, tend to the plants, and then harvest the produce.
"I am excited about this. I like teaching children about how their food is grown and the different types of plants," Lopez said. Chinchilla added that, "I feel like the lessons they are learning are helping create healthy futures for the kids."
Heirloom blooms: 8 nostalgic garden flowers worth revisiting
Flowers with charm
In Thornton Wilder’s 1938 play “Our Town,” heliotrope flowers connect two sets of characters who gather to inhale their intoxicating scent in the moonlight. Heliotropes, then common, are, indeed, wonderfully fragranced. Yet somehow, they’ve fallen out of favor in American gardens. Many onetime garden staples from the Victorian era through the 1950s have been replaced with hybrids and compact bedding plants, many of which lack the charm, aroma and simple nostalgia of their predecessors.
Here are eight vintage garden flowers worth revisiting:
Four O’Clocks
(Mirabilis japala, Mirabilis multiflora)
Fragrant white, red, pink, purple, yellow or bi-color trumpet-shaped flowers open daily in late afternoon and bloom from spring through frost in full to part sun. Plants are low-maintenance, drought-resistant and perennial in zones 8 through 10. Treat as annuals elsewhere, although they do self-seed readily. Their sweet, lemony scent and shape are a magnet for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
Cosmos
(Cosmos bipinnatus)
Frilly daisy-like flowers bloom profusely on plants with lacy foliage from early summer through frost. Some varieties are perennial in warmer climates, while others are annual everywhere, but all self-seed, ensuring repeat performances in most gardens for years to come. Plant them in full sun, except for in southernmost areas, where they’ll appreciate a bit of shade. Available in yellow, pink, orange, red, purple, white and maroon.
Sweet peas
(Lathyrus odoratus)
Clusters of dainty, ruffled, pink, purple, red, white or bi-color flowers bloom on annual vining plants during spring and early summer. Sweet peas perfume the air with a fragrance reminiscent of grapes. Plant in full sun in Northern zones, but provide some afternoon shade in the South.
Kiss Me Over the Garden Gate
(Persicaria orientalis)
A favorite of Thomas Jefferson, this easy-care annual, which quickly grows to 6 feet tall, is perfect for the back of the border. Eye-catching clusters of dangling pink flowers self-sow to ensure a steady supply of plants for years to come. In areas with cold winters, sow seeds directly into the garden in autumn; in frost-free climates, chill them in the freezer for a week before sowing outdoors.
Hollyhocks
(Alcea rosea)
Pink, purple, peach, red, white, yellow or near-black flowers completely cover 8-foot stalks from top to bottom. The large-leaved plants are biennial, which means they live for two years and bloom only in their second year, but they do self-seed, so there will always be more on deck. Plant them in full sun in the North and part shade in hot climates, and provide a fence, trellis or stake for support.
English primroses
(Primula vulgaris)
Although there are nearly 500 species of primroses available in many colors today, your great-grandmother’s spring garden likely included these yellow-flowered standards. The short-lived perennials are hardy in zones 3 through 8, preferring moist, partially shady conditions. Grow them in winter in the deep South and in spring elsewhere.
Soapwort
(Saponaria)
An herb named for its use in soap-making, this late spring- and summer-blooming perennial groundcover reaches 1 to 3 feet in height. Sow seeds directly into the garden in a sunny spot in spring, and deadhead plants regularly. For a fun project, make liquid soap by simmering 1 cup of tightly packed chopped leaves and stems in 2 cups of water for 15 minutes. Strain through cheesecloth, and pour into a glass jar. Soap lasts for about a week in the fridge.
Heliotropes
(Heliotropium arborescens)
With a wonderful, strong scent reminiscent of cherry pie, almond and vanilla, these tender shrubby perennials are grown as annuals in all but zones 9 through 11. Although available today in several colors, the dark purple variety was the cottage garden classic familiar in Thornton Wilder’s time. Plant them in full sun everywhere except the deep South, where they’ll benefit from some afternoon shade.
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud