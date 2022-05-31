 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SUMMER ACTIVITIES

Mattoon Fit-2-Serve's summer to include day camps, farmers markets

MATTOON — Summer day camp children from the Mattoon Area Family YMCA planted peppers and picked strawberries Tuesday at the South Fifth Place community garden.

They were attending the first camp session of Fit-2-Serve's 2022 summer season, during which this nonprofit community service organization is set to add participation in two new farmers markets to its programming.

Staff member Cheryl Lee said Fit-2-Serve will bring fruits and vegetables harvested in its community gardens to the new Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Mid Week Farmers Market that is scheduled to be held at 3-6 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting June 8, at deBuhr’s Feed and Seed.

Fresh picked strawberries

Fit-2-Serve staff member Sara Ferris helps Mattoon Area Family YMCA summer day camp youths sample the strawberries they picked Tuesday morning at the Fit-2-Serve community garden on South Fifth Place in Mattoon.

In addition, Lee said Fit-2-Serve plans later this summer to offer a market at 4-7 p.m. on Mondays at its garden behind First Presbyterian Church. She said a washing station will be placed there to help sell produce directly from the garden. Proceeds from Fit-2-Serve's produce help fund its programs.

Staff member Sara Ferris said they have harvested a bumper crop of kale, radishes, spinach, turnips and other produce already this spring at the First Presbyterian plot after switching to no till regenerative farming there to keep more nutrients in the ground.

"We want to equip people for community service, but we also want to try to care for our environment because that is truly a gift," Lee said. She thanked Regenerative Life Farm in Finlay for its guidance.

2022 Fit-2-Serve team

The Fit-2-Serve 2022 summer programming team is pictured Thursday standing on the front steps of the Fit-2-Serve building at 1320 Lafayette Ave. Front row, from the left: new AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associates Jazmin Lopez of Effingham and Evita Chinchilla of Charleston. Middle row: Fit-2-Serve staff members Presley Green and Sara Ferris, and intern Lincoln Scott. Back row: Fit-2-Serve staff member Cheryl Lee; Executive Director Beau Scott holding son, Christian; and his wife, Ashley, holding son, Greyson.

Fit-2-Serve is still offering help with family plots at the South Fifth Place garden from 9-11 a.m. every Saturday. Executive Director Beau Scott said the gardens have become more user friendly this summer thanks to benches, compost beds and raised beds constructed by Mattoon High School agriculture and FFA students, with funding from Farm Credit Illinois.

"It was a nice collaboration," Scott said.

In another partnership, Fit-2-Serve plans once again this summer to offer Inspire-2-Grow science, technology, engineering and math activities for youths at Old State Village and West Park Place in conjunction with Salvation Army mobile lunch truck visits there. Inspire-2-Grow is staffed with the help of teachers on summer break.

Planting peppers and onions

AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associate Jazmin Lopez of Effingham helps Mattoon Area Family YMCA summer day camp youths plant peppers and onions Tuesday morning at the Fit-2-Serve community garden on South Fifth Place in Mattoon.

Fit-2-Serve also has help this summer from its two new AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associates  Evita Chinchilla of Charleston and Jazmin Lopez of Effingham. Both of these Eastern Illinois University nutrition and dietetics students have past internship experience with Fit-2-Serve.

Chinchilla said she will help children learn the science behind plant growth and the processes of taking produce from farm to table. Lopez said she will help youths plant fruits and vegetables in the community garden, tend to the plants, and then harvest the produce.

"I am excited about this. I like teaching children about how their food is grown and the different types of plants," Lopez said. Chinchilla added that, "I feel like the lessons they are learning are helping create healthy futures for the kids."

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

