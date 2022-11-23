Mattoon gathers, gives thanks at Community Chili Supper

MATTOON — Families in the Mattoon school district are gathering for holiday meals, shopping and relaxing together as the Thanksgiving weekend commences and classes are on fall break.

Many of those families got an early start on the holiday cheer Tuesday night when the annual Mattoon Middle School Community Chili Supper returned after being on hiatus since 2019 due to COVID-19 concerns. Hash Gymnasium was filled by community members visiting with each other and giving thanks during this free event.

Asked what she is thankful for this year, parent Sierra Herendeen reflected on having three children attending classes in the Mattoon school district.

"I am just so thankful for the schools, the school district and everything the teachers do for our children. I just can't thank them enough," Herendeen said, adding that she gives back by volunteering with the parent-teacher organization at Williams Elementary School.

Herendeen said her husband, Bradley, and his fellow volunteer firefighters with the Wabash Fire Protection District helped prepare chili for the supper once again. She added that she and Bradley are thankful that their daughter, sixth grader Brailynn, also has a passion for community service and was among the Mattoon Middle School Builders Club volunteers staffing Tuesday's event.

Builders Club member Madi Carrell, who is also part the Student Lead Team at the school, said the two groups are thankful for the opportunity to bring students and their families back into the school for a special event outside of the regular school day. The seventh grader said she is also thankful for the end of social distancing and masking at school, particularly at lunchtime.

"Being able to be all together again and sit in the cafeteria for lunch is a big thing," Carrell said, adding that lunch is her only time to see friends who have different classes than her. She added that she also is thankful for her church at The Fields, and her dance team at Margene's Dance Studio.

While The Invisible Spiders student band from Sound Source Music Center performed in the gymnasium, Builders Club members Kessa Anderson and Camaron Wells grabbed a quick bite to eat before their volunteer shift began. Wells said she loved having the opportunity to help out at their first community chili supper. The two sixth graders were joined at the table by Kessa Anderson's family.

"I love this. This is great," said her mother, Kathleen Anderson, as she shared a meal with her children at the middle school. Anderson said she is thankful for her family and being able to enjoy a turkey dinner with them on Thanksgiving.

Dinner music was also provided by the middle school band and chorus. In the cafeteria, celebrity servers from the school district's administration, the school board and other organizations dished up chili and hot dogs to community members. The culinary program at the district's new LIFT regional high school vocational training center helped provide desserts for the event.

Builders Club sponsor Kim McQueen, who teaches math at the middle school, said she is thankful for all the donations from businesses and community members that made the chili supper possible. McQueen said she also is thankful for the health of the community as a whole and for her own health following the pandemic.

"I am thankful for my health that I am able to do things, do my job and be fit enough to help organize this," McQueen said of the supper.